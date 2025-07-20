Scottie Scheffler Leads at 2025 Open Championship Final Round

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The 2025 Open Championship is entering its final round today at Royal Portrush Golf Club, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a commanding four-shot lead. After 54 holes, Scheffler sits at 14-under-par, with Rory McIlroy, the local favorite, and Matt Fitzpatrick trailing behind.

As the tournament progresses, conditions are ideal for low scores, creating potential for dramatic shifts in the leaderboard. Scheffler plans to maintain his strong play as he pursues his fourth major championship victory.

“I’m feeling good about my game,” Scheffler said. “I just need to stay focused and take it one hole at a time.”

McIlroy, playing in the penultimate group, is aiming for an unforgettable comeback after struggling in previous iterations of The Open at Portrush. He finished tied for second at the Scottish Open last week, signaling a return to form.

“I’m excited to compete in front of my home crowd,” McIlroy said. “It adds a little extra motivation.”

Maverick McNealy is also making his presence known as he sits at -6 for the tournament, showing strong form with five birdies on the front nine. “It’s a great feeling to make a run when the scoring is low,” McNealy remarked.

Tommy Fleetwood, another contender, has been playing well, recording three consecutive birdies to start the day strong. With the back nine still ahead, Fleetwood aims to continue his charge.

Defending champion Shane Lowry remains a fan favorite, having finished with a stunning 66 in the earlier rounds. “The energy from the fans gives me the boost I need,” Lowry stated, reflecting on his previous success.

As the tournament unfolds, the excitement builds around who will raise the Claret Jug by the end of the day. “Today should be an epic finish,” said one spectator. “There’s still a lot of golf left to be played.”