Sports
Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Second Round
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — The 153rd Open Championship is underway at Royal Portrush, showcasing the world’s top golfers as they compete for the final major title of the year. Amidst fierce competition, Scottie Scheffler has established a commanding lead following the second round, shooting a stunning 7-under par 64.
Scheffler now sits at 10-under for the tournament, one shot ahead of U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who is also performing excellently with a total score of 9-under. Brian Harman and Haotong Li follow closely in third place at 8-under, both of whom also had strong rounds.
“I really focused on my putting today, and it paid off,” Scheffler said, acknowledging the challenges presented by the links course. “Every hole is a new experience out there, especially with the weather changes.”
Rory McIlroy, native to Northern Ireland, is still in contention at 3-under and tied for 11th as he aims to capitalize on home support. McIlroy, however, knows he must make significant moves in the final rounds to pose a threat to the leaders.
The projected cut line was set at 1-over after the second round, which saw several notable golfers, including Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa, struggle to advance. With sunny spells and occasional rain, the weather revealed the unpredictable nature of links golf.
This year’s tournament marks the second time Royal Portrush has hosted The Open since Shane Lowry claimed the title in 2019. The final round is set to begin on Sunday, and fans can expect an exciting conclusion as Scheffler looks to secure his first Open Championship title.
