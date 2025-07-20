Scottie Scheffler Leads 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is leading the charge at the 2025 Open Championship held at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. As the tournament unfolds, more than $3.1 million in prize money is on the line, adding pressure and excitement for the players.

As of now, Scheffler sits at 3-under par heading into the second round on July 18. Five players share the top position at 5-under, setting the stage for a thrilling competition. The tournament started on Thursday, inviting some of the best golfers in the world to showcase their skills.

Ted Scott, Scheffler’s caddie since 2021, is by his side. Although caddies usually do not receive the Claret Jug, they play a pivotal role in a player’s success and can earn a significant income from winnings. Scott is set to earn a 10% share of any winnings Scheffler secures at this event.

Veteran caddie Brennan Little noted that payments generally vary between caddies and players. Most caddies earn a base salary and a percentage of players’ winnings, typically 5% to 10%. Scott’s experience with previous major wins is a considerable benefit to Scheffler.

Scheffler, a four-time major champion, attributes part of his success to his partnership with Scott. “I really wanted to work with a Christian, too. That’s how I try to live my life,” Scheffler said, addressing the mutual respect they share.

As the tournament continues, fans eagerly watch to see if Scheffler can maintain his lead and win another title, while Scott stands poised to benefit from the potential prize money.