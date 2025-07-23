Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland – After two days of play at The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead. He shot a 7-under 64 on Friday, putting him at 10-under for the tournament.

Matt Fitzpatrick trails closely, just one stroke behind after a strong 5-under performance. Both players faced favorable conditions that allowed for low scoring on Friday, a marked contrast to the challenges of the first round.

Brian Harman and Haotong Li are tied for third place at 8-under, showcasing their own impressive rounds. Harman, the defending champion, has shown consistency in his game. Chris Gotterup, fresh off a Scottish Open win, rounds out the top five following a 6-under showing.

Despite the lead, Scheffler remains cautious. “It’s only halftime at the British Open,” he said, emphasizing that the tournament is far from over. Twenty-four players are still within eight strokes of the lead, leaving plenty of room for surprises in the next rounds.

In descending order, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre are also threats at 5-under. Rory McIlroy, despite being T-12 at 3-under, can still make a push if he gains momentum in the coming rounds.

As the weekend progresses, bettors are paying attention. Scheffler’s odds are currently set at -175, implying strong confidence in his ability to capture the Claret Jug, though unpredictability is a hallmark of The Open Championship.