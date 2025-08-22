Sports
Scottie Scheffler Positioned for Success at TOUR Championship
ATLANTA, Ga. — The second round of the 2025 TOUR Championship has been scheduled for an early start due to rain forecasted for the afternoon. Players will tee off from 8 a.m. to 10:44 a.m. local time at East Lake Golf Club, which serves as the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
After the first round on Thursday, Russell Henley leads the field with a remarkable 9-under par score of 61. Close behind is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who shot 7-under par 63, placing him just two shots off the lead.
Once again, the TOUR Championship has 30 players vying for the coveted $10 million grand prize, a change from previous years where players started at varied strokes. This year, all players begin on even par, with the champion determined by the best score at the end of the tournament.
Due to concerns over impending bad weather, the PGA Tour adjusted tee times significantly. The first round’s early starters include Sepp Straka and Maverick McNealy, leading off at 8 a.m. ET. The day will feature critical pairings, including Scheffler and Henley at 10:44 a.m., as well as Justin Thomas and Robert MacIntyre at 10:22 a.m.
Fans can catch coverage of the second round on the Golf Channel, starting at 10 a.m. ET, while early streaming will be available on ESPN+. The tournament’s stakes are high, culminating in the awarding of the FedEx Cup trophy to this year’s champion at East Lake.
