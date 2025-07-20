Scottie Scheffler Reflects on Tiger Woods Ahead of British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — As the British Open approaches, the tension surrounding the Official World Golf Rankings remains high. LIV Golf players are still excluded from the rankings, raising questions about their fairness and accuracy.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, is gearing up for the tournament at Royal Portrush. The 26-year-old has been the No. 1 player for 112 weeks and has shared his thoughts on the state of golf. “I grew up idolizing Tiger Woods, but I am my own player,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

While players like Brooks Koepka and Joaquin Niemann are also seen practicing at the course, Scheffler continues to distance himself from Woods’ legacy. He emphasized that every player has their unique style and path in the sport, as he seeks to carve his own legacy.

The implications of LIV Golf’s exclusion from traditional rankings are significant, according to Scheffler. “It complicates things for everyone involved,” he added. Players from the controversial series are likely to be watched closely during the championship.

As the tournament unfolds, all eyes will be on Scheffler and how he handles the pressure of being the favorite. His journey in golf will continue to evoke interest as he prepares to chase his own goals, separate from those of his childhood hero.