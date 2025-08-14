Scottie Scheffler Secures New Caddie for BMW Championship

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler will have a new caddie for the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. His regular caddie, Ted Scott, had to depart before the final round of last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship due to a family emergency.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour confirmed that Michael Cromie will carry Scheffler’s bag this week. Cromie is recognized for his work with Chris Kirk, who finished just outside the top 50 in points needed to qualify for this tournament. Last week, Scheffler’s friend Brad Payne filled in during the final round, where Scheffler tied for third with a score of 15 under.

Brad Payne, who has previously carried the bag for Scheffler during significant tournaments, did a commendable job despite not being a professional caddie. Scheffler expressed gratitude for his friend’s assistance, noting the challenges of the situation. “Brad did a great job stepping in, but he is a friend, not a professional caddie,” said Scheffler.

Scheffler, who has secured his spot in next week’s Tour Championship, has also made headlines with his recent performances in the 2023 season. He has recorded four tournament victories, including two major championships, and has not finished outside the top eight in his last 12 starts, a streak not seen in over half a century.

Although Scott has been a constant presence in Scheffler’s success, helping him secure all 17 of his PGA Tour wins, the golfer understands the importance of his caddie’s family situation. “Ted’s where he needs to be right now, and I think caddying is probably the last thing on his mind,” Scheffler stated. “The family is in good spirits; everybody seems to be doing well.”

As he heads into the BMW Championship, Scheffler remains optimistic about working with Cromie, who was able to step in due to Kirk’s failure to qualify. Scheffler highlighted the adjustment process, saying, “We are figuring out the little stuff as the week goes on. It’s nice for me to have someone who understands the professional caddie role to alleviate some stress.”

With Cromie on the bag, Scheffler aims for another victory this week at Caves Valley Golf Club. The support and experience of his new caddie could be crucial as he navigates this important stretch of the season.