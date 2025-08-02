Scottie Scheffler Shines in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA — The highly anticipated sequel, ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ has made a remarkable debut on Netflix, streaming 46.7 million times in its first three days. This marks the most successful opening weekend in Netflix’s history.

Among the film’s standout performances, Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1 golfer, surprised audiences with his acting skills. Known for his prowess on the golf course, Scheffler recently won the Open Championship, but his comedic talents shone through in this sequel.

Hunter Mahan, who worked on the film as Adam Sandler’s golf-swing double, praised Scheffler’s performance. “Scheffler was great,” Mahan said. “People never see that side of Scottie. He is just head down, grind, talks about his faith and his family. But then you see that movie and you are like, dude’s got a lot of personality. He is funny.”

In the movie, Scheffler faced humorous situations that poked fun at a bizarre incident during the 2024 PGA Championship, where he was arrested for punching another player. One memorable line came after his character was apprehended, when he quipped, “Oh no, not again.”

Mahan noted, “He just killed it. That’s a big ask. A lot of guys would say no to that, but he totally leaned into it.” This willingness to embrace comedic moments contributed positively to the film’s appeal.

Scheffler’s comedic timing and ability to have fun with his public persona have left fans buzzing. While he is known for his serious dedication to golf, his appearance in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ revealed a different side of him, generating excitement among viewers and social media alike.

With the unexpected success and Scheffler’s performance, ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is shaping up to be a memorable addition to Netflix’s comedy lineup.