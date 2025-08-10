Scottie Scheffler to Use Fill-In Caddie at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Scottie Scheffler will play the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship without his longtime caddie Ted Scott, who left for a private family matter. Brad Payne, who caddied for Scheffler during the 2024 PGA Championship, will take over for the day.

Scheffler enters the last round at 12-under 198 after rounds of 67, 66, and 65, two shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and one behind Justin Rose. He will tee off at 12:30 p.m. local time, playing alongside U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun.

Scott has been on Scheffler’s bag for all 17 of his PGA Tour victories since they began their partnership in late 2021. This is not the first time Payne has stepped in for Scott; he filled in last year during the PGA Championship when Scott had to attend his child’s graduation.

Payne also serves as a chaplain to PGA Tour players through his role with College Golf Fellowship and is known as a friend and mentor to Scheffler in both professional and personal settings. The two reside in Dallas and share a common bond on and off the golf course.

Despite the unexpected absence of his primary caddie, Scheffler remains focused on securing his fifth victory of the season. He hopes to capitalize on his familiarity with Payne’s support during the pivotal final round.