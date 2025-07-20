Scottie Scheffler Wins 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush

DALLAS, Northern Ireland — Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer in the world, clinched his fourth major title on Sunday at the British Open, held at Royal Portrush. Scheffler dominated the tournament, leading by as many as eight strokes during the final round and finishing four strokes ahead of the competition at 17 under par.

This victory adds to Scheffler’s impressive career, pushing his total earnings to over $90 million. He received a winner’s share of $3.1 million from the $17 million purse for the event. Scheffler expressed gratitude for his support system, particularly thanking his wife and son during a post-match interview.

“To my family, starting with my wife and my son, thank you so much for the support,” he said. “I couldn’t do any of this without you. I love you very much and I can’t wait to get home and celebrate.”

The Open Championship, known as golf’s oldest tournament, has remained consistent with its $17 million purse, the lowest among the four major championships this year. Despite this, Scheffler’s prize for the win ranks as one of his top earnings this season, following a $4 million payout from the Memorial Tournament and $3.4 million from the PGA Championship in May.

As Scheffler continues his pursuit of a Career Grand Slam, he needs only a U.S. Open victory to join the exclusive group of golfers who have achieved this feat. With a total of about $19.2 million earned from 17 events this year, his financial success is further bolstered by around $30 million in endorsements, according to Forbes.