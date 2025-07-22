Sports
Scottie Scheffler Wins The Open Championship; TJ Watt Gets Record Deal
Indianapolis, IN – On July 21, 2025, The Pat McAfee Show hosted a lively discussion on Scottie Scheffler’s impressive victory at The Open Championship, marking his fourth major win. The hosts, including Pat McAfee, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk, highlighted Scheffler’s confident remarks leading up to the tournament, declaring him ‘inevitable’ in the world of golf.
In addition to golf, the show covered TJ Watt’s recent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, a significant milestone that was met with enthusiasm.
Joining the conversation was ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who appeared live from a University of Michigan golf outing. Schefter shared insights on the NFL as all teams prepare for training camp.
The show also welcomed future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who is a Texans Ring of Honor member. J.J. Watt discussed his brother TJ’s new contract, his breakfast setup from the past weekend, and his recent venture into buying another soccer team.
The episode promises fans insightful commentary and updates on the ever-evolving sports landscape. For viewers eager to catch more, the show airs on ESPN and through various online platforms.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon