Scottie Scheffler Wins The Open Championship; TJ Watt Gets Record Deal

Indianapolis, IN – On July 21, 2025, The Pat McAfee Show hosted a lively discussion on Scottie Scheffler’s impressive victory at The Open Championship, marking his fourth major win. The hosts, including Pat McAfee, Darius Butler, and AJ Hawk, highlighted Scheffler’s confident remarks leading up to the tournament, declaring him ‘inevitable’ in the world of golf.

In addition to golf, the show covered TJ Watt’s recent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deal makes Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, a significant milestone that was met with enthusiasm.

Joining the conversation was ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who appeared live from a University of Michigan golf outing. Schefter shared insights on the NFL as all teams prepare for training camp.

The show also welcomed future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, who is a Texans Ring of Honor member. J.J. Watt discussed his brother TJ’s new contract, his breakfast setup from the past weekend, and his recent venture into buying another soccer team.

The episode promises fans insightful commentary and updates on the ever-evolving sports landscape. For viewers eager to catch more, the show airs on ESPN and through various online platforms.