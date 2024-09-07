Entertainment
Scottish Thriller ‘KILL’ Set to Hit Cinemas
A new Scottish thriller titled ‘KILL‘ is scheduled to be released in cinemas later this month.
This film was produced by the Scottish production company Synchronicity Films and was filmed in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.
The cast includes a notable lineup of Scottish talent, featuring actors such as Daniel Portman, Brian Vernel, Paul Higgins, Calum Ross, and James Harkness.
‘KILL’ has been officially selected for the 2023 Edinburgh Film Festival and has received positive reviews from critics.
The storyline revolves around three brothers who are hunting for deer in the remote Scottish wilderness while plotting to kill their abusive father, who is responsible for their mother’s recent death.
After burying their father, they return home to discover that the situation they hoped would signal a new beginning could lead to more peril.
The brothers must return to the site of their crime to recover an important key to their inheritance, only to find that their father’s body is missing.
The film raises suspenseful questions: Is their father truly dead? Does their cousin know more than he is revealing? Is there a betrayal among the brothers?
As the night falls, their guilt turns into fear, exposing their true natures while someone remains out in the forest, pursuing them.
‘KILL’ will be available in Scottish cinemas starting September 13.
