Scout Willis Spotted with Thomas Doherty in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA — Scout Willis was seen enjoying a night out with actor Thomas Doherty on August 13. The 34-year-old singer and daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis was photographed strolling arm-in-arm with the 30-year-old star of HBO Max’s reboot of Gossip Girl.

Willis donned a silver sparkly top and cropped jeans, paired with baby blue flats and a red handbag. The duo appeared to share a close bond as they walked down a city sidewalk, with Willis smiling bright and wrapping one hand around Doherty’s arm.

A source confirmed to E! News that the pair are just friends. This outing takes place amid public interest in Willis’ family situation, especially concerning her father, Bruce Willis, who is living with frontotemporal dementia.

Earlier this year, Scout expressed her gratitude for the support her family has received from the public during this challenging time. “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed,” she shared in an Instagram Story, “yet also very in awe of the love so many have for my papa.” Bruce Willis’s family revealed his diagnosis in early 2023. They noted the support has helped him lead as full a life as possible.

The young star’s outing with Doherty follows her links to musician Jake Miller and Doherty’s previous relationships with Georgia Hassarati and Dove Cameron. “That breakup f–ked me up,” Cameron said about her split with Doherty in 2020, emphasizing the emotional difficulty but also a continued affection for him.

Willis later posted a fun video from their outing, which showcased her riding a mechanical bull at the Saddle Ranch Chop House restaurant. “Would you believe I stayed on the whole time?” she teased in her Instagram caption.

Scout and Thomas had also previously attended a Dior fashion show in Paris together, suggesting a friendly connection over the years.