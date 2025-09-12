Scripps Sports to Air Five UH Football Games This Fall

CINCINNATI — Scripps Sports has announced it will air five University of Hawai‘i football games this fall across its local television stations in the western United States. The first game will take place on September 13 against Portland State.

Scripps stations in cities including San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix will broadcast the games. Additional locations include Salt Lake City, Tucson, Boise/Twin Falls, Bakersfield, and Great Falls/Helena/Billings. Fans in Montana can watch the games on The Spot – MTN, available through various cable services and over-the-air antennas.

“We’re thrilled to expand our coverage of UH football across more cities in the west region,” said UH Mānoa Athletics Director Matt Elliott. “We recruit in many of these areas, and we have strong alumni and supporters in this region. We are deeply grateful to the Scripps team for their partnership in making this opportunity a reality.”

Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports, added, “We are pleased to bring University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Warrior football to a wider audience in the continental states. With many players from the markets in which we have stations, we are happy to make it easier for their family and hometown fans to watch them in action.”

The Rainbow Warriors, currently in their season with a record of 2-1, are a member of the Mountain West Conference. This addition follows a five-year renewal for broadcasting games from the Big Sky Conference that Scripps Sports announced earlier this year.