Scrubs Reboot Ordered with Original Stars Returning

BURBANK, California — ABC has officially greenlit a reboot of the beloved hospital comedy series, Scrubs, for the 2025-26 television season. The network announced the straight-to-series order on July 10, 2025.

Original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will reprise their roles and serve as executive producers on the new show. Creator Bill Lawrence, who produced the original series, will also be involved as an executive producer alongside Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who will act as showrunners.

“Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together,” Lawrence said in a statement.

The reboot will explore the lives of J.D. Dorian (Braff) and Christopher Turk (Faison) as they navigate the changing landscape of medicine and their enduring friendship. The show promises to blend fresh faces with familiar ones at Sacred Heart Hospital, aiming to retain its signature humor and heart.

According to sources, Judy Reyes, who played head nurse Carla Espinosa in the original series, is in talks to return as well.

The original Scrubs aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for two additional seasons. The show became known for its unique storytelling and mix of comedy and drama in a medical setting.

ABC continues to expand its lineup for the upcoming season, which will also include returning shows like Abbott Elementary and new comedies like Shifting Gears.

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo,” Lawrence explained about the reboot’s concept. “A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine.”