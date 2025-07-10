“Scrubs” Revival Officially Ordered at ABC with Original Cast Members Returning

Los Angeles, CA — ABC has officially greenlit a revival of the beloved 2000s comedy series “Scrubs,” set to premiere in the 2025-26 TV season. The network announced the news on July 10, 2025, as series creator Bill Lawrence and original cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke have come on board as executive producers and stars.

Lawrence expressed his excitement for the revival, stating, “Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together.” The original series aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, initially on NBC and later on ABC, following medical interns navigating their careers and friendships at Sacred Heart Hospital.

In the new series, John “JD” Dorian, played by Braff, and his best friend Chris Turk, portrayed by Faison, will reunite after several years apart. The revival’s plot will focus on how both the medical field and the interns have evolved while showcasing the enduring bond between JD and Turk. The logline highlights their adventures, stating, “Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who worked as writers on the original series, are set to take on showrunner duties for the revival. They will collaborate with Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer from Doozer Productions, alongside Braff, Faison, and Chalke.

The revival bolsters ABC’s comedy lineup, which includes other shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Shifting Gears.” The cast will be represented by major agencies, including CAA, UTA, and WME.