Scrubs Revival Teaser Sparks Excitement for February Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The beloved medical comedy series Scrubs is making a comeback, with its revival set to premiere on February 25, 2026. The news comes as a first teaser was released on Tuesday, featuring Dr. JD Dorian, played by Zach Braff, excitedly declaring, “I’m back, baby!” This reboot brings back the iconic character 15 years after he left Sacred Heart Hospital to focus on his role as a residency director.

The teaser showcases original cast members, including Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid. They reunite in a world where medicine and interns have certainly changed, but their strong bond remains intact. Original creator Bill Lawrence is at the helm again, executive producing the reboot alongside Scrubs veterans Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who will also serve as showrunners.

The show originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before transitioning to ABC for its final two seasons. It garnered critical acclaim, amassing two Primetime Emmys and a Peabody Award during its run. The new series promises to blend nostalgic elements with fresh storylines featuring both beloved characters and new interns navigating life at Sacred Heart.

Lawrence described the revival as both a return to the original series and a fresh start with new storylines. “I always remember the finale,” he noted, highlighting the importance of character development over the years. The revival aims to capture the humor and heartfelt moments that fans cherished, alongside new surprises.

Production for the reboot is set in Canada, differing from the original’s filming location in California. ABC has already expressed confidence in the series, giving it a straight-to-series order back in July. As the premiere date approaches, fans can look forward to revisiting the iconic characters and their adventures in the medical world.