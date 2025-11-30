Entertainment
Scrubs Revival Teaser Sparks Excitement for February Premiere
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The beloved medical comedy series Scrubs is making a comeback, with its revival set to premiere on February 25, 2026. The news comes as a first teaser was released on Tuesday, featuring Dr. JD Dorian, played by Zach Braff, excitedly declaring, “I’m back, baby!” This reboot brings back the iconic character 15 years after he left Sacred Heart Hospital to focus on his role as a residency director.
The teaser showcases original cast members, including Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid. They reunite in a world where medicine and interns have certainly changed, but their strong bond remains intact. Original creator Bill Lawrence is at the helm again, executive producing the reboot alongside Scrubs veterans Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra, who will also serve as showrunners.
The show originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before transitioning to ABC for its final two seasons. It garnered critical acclaim, amassing two Primetime Emmys and a Peabody Award during its run. The new series promises to blend nostalgic elements with fresh storylines featuring both beloved characters and new interns navigating life at Sacred Heart.
Lawrence described the revival as both a return to the original series and a fresh start with new storylines. “I always remember the finale,” he noted, highlighting the importance of character development over the years. The revival aims to capture the humor and heartfelt moments that fans cherished, alongside new surprises.
Production for the reboot is set in Canada, differing from the original’s filming location in California. ABC has already expressed confidence in the series, giving it a straight-to-series order back in July. As the premiere date approaches, fans can look forward to revisiting the iconic characters and their adventures in the medical world.
Recent Posts
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders