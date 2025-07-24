Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The Sea Hear Now music, art, and surfing festival will take place on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, 2025, at North Beach and Bradley Park with a lineup featuring notable artists.

This year’s event boasts headliners Hozier and Blink-182, who will perform on the Surf Stage at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday, respectively. Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, LCD Soundsystem, Sublime, Public Enemy, and Alabama Shakes.

Attendees will have the option to choose between three stages—the Park Stage, the Surf Stage, and the Sand Stage. The full schedule was announced on July 18, allowing fans to plan their musical weekend accordingly.

Noteworthy acts playing on Saturday include De La Soul, Remi Wolf, and ZZ Top, with shows set to start around noon each day. The festival also features new and local talent, highlighting the Asbury Park music scene.

The festival includes an art component, showcasing local artists and installations, such as visual artist Pork Chop’s jellyfish sculpture, which serves as the festival’s visual anchor. The Transparent Clinch Gallery pop-up will also feature artwork from participating musicians with proceeds benefiting local charities.

This will be the seventh annual Sea Hear Now festival, which debuted in 2018, having seen various iconic performers over the years. Last year’s headliner was Noah Kahan. Tickets for this year’s event are sold out, with verified resale tickets starting at $240 for single-day access.

For more information, visit www.seahearnowfestival.com.