Entertainment
Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The Sea Hear Now music, art, and surfing festival will take place on Saturday, September 13, and Sunday, September 14, 2025, at North Beach and Bradley Park with a lineup featuring notable artists.
This year’s event boasts headliners Hozier and Blink-182, who will perform on the Surf Stage at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday and 9 p.m. on Sunday, respectively. Other performers include Lenny Kravitz, LCD Soundsystem, Sublime, Public Enemy, and Alabama Shakes.
Attendees will have the option to choose between three stages—the Park Stage, the Surf Stage, and the Sand Stage. The full schedule was announced on July 18, allowing fans to plan their musical weekend accordingly.
Noteworthy acts playing on Saturday include De La Soul, Remi Wolf, and ZZ Top, with shows set to start around noon each day. The festival also features new and local talent, highlighting the Asbury Park music scene.
The festival includes an art component, showcasing local artists and installations, such as visual artist Pork Chop’s jellyfish sculpture, which serves as the festival’s visual anchor. The Transparent Clinch Gallery pop-up will also feature artwork from participating musicians with proceeds benefiting local charities.
This will be the seventh annual Sea Hear Now festival, which debuted in 2018, having seen various iconic performers over the years. Last year’s headliner was Noah Kahan. Tickets for this year’s event are sold out, with verified resale tickets starting at $240 for single-day access.
For more information, visit www.seahearnowfestival.com.
Recent Posts
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open