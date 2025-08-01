News
Seafair Weekend Festival Set to Thrill Seattle Visitors
SEATTLE — The annual Seafair Weekend Festival is returning to Seattle, bringing with it thrilling hydroplane races and aerial performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The festival will run from Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3, at Genesee Park and along Lake Washington.
This year’s event, marking the 76th anniversary of Seafair, is expected to attract a large crowd with exciting activities scheduled each day. Highlights include the Apollo Mechanical Cup final and various aerial exhibitions, showcasing high-speed hydroplanes that can reach speeds of over 220 mph.
The festival will feature live broadcasts on KONG-TV and KING 5+ from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, providing viewers with a chance to experience the action even if they cannot attend in person. The broadcast will include contributions from KING 5 reporter Bridget Chavez.
According to festival organizers, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will conduct practice runs on Thursday, July 31, with sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:40 p.m. The Air Show schedule for the weekend also includes numerous thrilling performances from military aircraft and civilian pilots.
Daytime events include opening ceremonies, which feature the King County Helicopter Flag Presentation and performances by local artists like Aaron Crawford. Each day will conclude with an award ceremony highlighting the top hydroplane racers.
All festivities are free for admission on Friday, August 1, while tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $50 for adults. Families can also enjoy a selection of food vendors set up throughout the park, along with unique activities like classic car shows and multiple beer gardens.
The official viewing area for the air show is at Genesee Park, but attendees can also find numerous spots along the lake to watch the exciting air events without a ticket. Local businesses and organizations like the Museum of Flight will also host special events during the festival.
This long-standing celebration of aviation, racing, and community is one of Seattle’s most cherished summer events. Attendees are encouraged to use public transit or rideshare options, as parking can be limited. For more information about schedules, ticket purchases, and other details, visit the Seafair website.
