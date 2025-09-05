Seahawks’ Derick Hall Emerges as Key Defensive Player in 2024 Season

SEATTLE, Washington – Derick Hall, the Seattle Seahawks‘ edge rusher, had a tough 2023 rookie season, failing to log any snaps and participating in just 26 percent of defensive plays. However, 2024 brought a noticeable turnaround for the 24-year-old.

This year, Hall recorded eight sacks, the second-most on the team, and started in 14 games. His progress is attributed to hard work and mentorship from DeMarcus Lawrence, a veteran defensive end who joined the Seahawks after an 11-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

“They play one way, and that’s balls to the wall,” said nose tackle Jarran Reed, commenting on Hall and Lawrence’s dynamic. “That’s a standard we’re trying to set with this defense – fast and physical.” Reed compared their camaraderie to that of siblings, noting how Hall benefits from Lawrence’s experience.

“I see a lot of D Law in Derick,” Reed added. “The sky’s the limit for him. I think D Law’s the best thing that could have happened to him.”

Hall expressed gratitude for Lawrence’s guidance. “It’s great to have a guy like that in the building who’s been seasoned, playing in this league a long time,” he said. “He teaches me a lot. I feel like our playing style is kind of similar, so being able to have that is huge.”

As the Seahawks prepare for the upcoming season, Hall’s development alongside Lawrence could significantly elevate the team’s defensive capabilities. The Seahawks’ defense showed promise last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL in the latter half of the season.

With continued growth from Hall and supportive additions such as rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, the Seahawks aim to be a formidable force in the NFC West under head coach Mike Macdonald, who is entering his second season.