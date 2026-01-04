Seahawks and 49ers Clash for NFC West Title This Weekend

Santa Clara, California — The Seattle Seahawks clinched a 27-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, securing their position with a 13-3 record. This win allowed the Seahawks to maintain control of their destiny in both the NFC West and for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Later on Sunday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers improved to 12-4 with a close 42-38 win against the Chicago Bears. This thrilling outcome sets up a decisive Week 18 confrontation against Seattle.

The NFC playoff picture is shaping up with several crucial matchups. The Seahawks currently lead the NFC West, with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers clinching division titles or playoff berths. The 49ers, sitting in second place within the division, face a must-win situation against Seattle next week.

For San Francisco to claim the NFC West title, they need to defeat the Seahawks, which would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker and the No. 1 seed, providing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the 49ers lose, their playoff status hangs in the balance as they could either secure a wild card or drop to the No. 6 seed, depending on the outcome of the Los Angeles Rams‘ game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The stakes have never been higher, as both the 49ers and the Seahawks come into this game on six-game winning streaks, with Seattle averaging 29.3 points per game during that span. Betting lines currently favor the Seahawks by 1.5 points.

As the teams prepare for the final showdown, the history between them adds excitement, recalling the last time they faced off for similar stakes in 2019, where the 49ers came away with a last-minute victory. This year’s matchup will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco’s goals are clear: victory on Saturday means they win the NFC West and secure the top playoff seed. A loss could lead to a more complex path as they vie for playoff positioning against the Rams. Regardless of the outcome, both teams have earned their spots in the postseason, but only one can claim the coveted division championship.