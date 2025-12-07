Seahawks Face Falcons in Must-Win Showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Georgia – The Seattle Seahawks are set to face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday, December 7, 2025. Both teams have significant stakes in this matchup, with the Seahawks aiming to secure their playoff position while the Falcons fight to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Seahawks, boasting a solid 9-3 record, have been strong on the road, currently sitting at 5-1 away from home. They come into this game fresh off a commanding 26-0 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. In contrast, the Falcons (4-8) are desperate for a win after a narrow 27-24 defeat to the New York Jets last week.

“Our focus is on maintaining momentum,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. “We know every game counts at this stage of the season.” The Seahawks have historically performed well against the Falcons, winning all four matchups since the stadium opened in 2017.

One key player for the Seahawks is Rashid Shaheed, who is anticipated to step up as a reliable receiving option alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Shaheed’s performance will be crucial, especially as the Seahawks aim to diversify their passing game. The Falcons will lean heavily on their star running back, Bijan Robinson, who is approaching a 1,000-yard rushing season. Despite facing a tough Seahawks defense, Robinson’s explosive playing style makes him a constant threat.

Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins is also under scrutiny, especially with the injury-related absence of receiver Drake London. Coach Raheem Morris emphasized the need for Cousins to perform under pressure, stating, “Kirk knows what’s at stake, and he’s ready to lead this team.” The Falcons will also rely on tight end Kyle Pitts to exploit mismatches against the Seahawks.

Seattle’s defense has a strong track record, ranking sixth in the league with 45 sacks this season. Their strategy will likely focus on pressuring Cousins and limiting his passing yards to under 200. “We have to execute our game plan and take advantage of their weaknesses,” said Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

As the kickoff approaches at 1:00 PM ET, Seattle is favored by a margin of 7 points, with an over/under set at 44.5. Given their recent performances, predictions have shifted toward the Seahawks pulling away with a projected score of 34-16, but the Falcons remain adamant about surprising their opponents on home turf.

In this tightly contested matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, fans will witness a critical battle for playoff positioning that could drastically affect both teams’ futures.