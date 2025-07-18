Seahawks’ Nick Emmanwori Signs Historic Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

Seattle, WA – The Seattle Seahawks have signed safety Nick Emmanwori to a fully guaranteed contract, marking a historic moment in NFL history. Emmanwori, selected 35th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, is the first player at this pick to secure a fully guaranteed rookie deal.

This agreement, confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, was negotiated by Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta from Athletes First. The contract is valued at approximately $11.6 million over four years, averaging $2.9 million per season.

The move comes after two players taken earlier in the second round also signed fully guaranteed contracts: Carson Schwesinger of the Cleveland Browns at 33rd overall and Jayden Higgins of the Houston Texans at 34th overall. With these agreements, all first three second-round draft picks from 2025 now have guaranteed deals, a rare exception in NFL contract negotiations.

Emmanwori, who played college football at the University of South Carolina, stood out with 88 tackles and four interceptions during his junior season. His performance earned him unanimous first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American honors. He finished his college career with 244 tackles and six interceptions over 37 games.

The Seahawks traded up to select Emmanwori, acquiring the 35th pick from the Tennessee Titans by sending picks 52 and 82 in the 2025 draft. This strategic move highlights the Seahawks’ recognition of Emmanwori’s potential, as they aim to integrate his skills into their defensive lineup.

This signing is particularly significant amid ongoing contract negotiations for second-round picks across the league. As of now, the Seahawks are one step away from completing their 2025 draft class signings, with just one player remaining unsigned.

The Seahawks and Emmanwori will kick off their 2025 regular season on September 7, starting against the San Francisco 49ers at home.