Seahawks Players Injured in Preseason Game Collision

Seattle, WA – Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Bobo and defensive back Jerrion Hall were injured during a collision in the team’s Week 3 preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

The incident occurred late in the second quarter when Bobo attempted to return a punt. While running forward to make a fair catch on a short punt, Bobo crashed into Hall, who was being blocked by a Packers defender. This collision caused Bobo to muff the punt.

Immediately following the play, both players remained down on the field. Other Seahawks players quickly signaled for medical assistance from the bench.

Bobo was eventually able to rise after receiving treatment on the field and walked into the locker room under his own power. In contrast, Hall required more attention and was carted off after being assisted into the blue medical tent on the Seahawks sideline.

The Seahawks have not yet shared an update regarding the status of Bobo or Hall’s injuries. Fans and teammates are hoping for quick recoveries as the preseason continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.