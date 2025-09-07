Seahawks Prepare for Season Opener Against 49ers

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are set to kick off their 2025 season against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at Lumen Field. This matchup marks a significant moment for the Seahawks, especially for new quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be making his debut for the team.

The Seahawks have been preparing intensively after a disappointing home record last season. Head Coach Mike Macdonald has emphasized improvements on both offense and defense. One key enhancement is the offensive line, which recently secured an extension for right tackle Abraham Lucas.

Lucas’s three-year, $46 million contract extension makes him the first player from the standout 2022 draft class to receive a second deal. The team hopes that this stability will contribute to a stronger performance this year. “We expect the offensive line to hold up better and protect Sam,” said Macdonald.

With the Rams’ Sean McVay and the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan leading the charge in the NFC West, the Seahawks are aiming to establish their place among the division’s elite teams. Both have posed challenges over the years, but the Seahawks are optimistic they have the right strategies moving forward.

Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp will play in Seattle for the first time as a Seahawk. “It feels surreal to play in front of the home fans,” Kupp stated. His presence is expected to make an immediate impact in the game.

In terms of injuries, the Seahawks will be without some key special teams players, but the starting offensive line is ready to take the field. Fans across the nation will be watching, as this game sets the tone for the remainder of the season.