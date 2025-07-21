Seahawks Release Tight End Noah Fant Before Training Camp

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Seahawks announced on Sunday that they released veteran tight end Noah Fant, just days before the start of training camp.

Fant’s future with the team had been in doubt, given his substantial contract and underperformance over three seasons. His release is expected to save the Seahawks $9 million in cash and $8.91 million in salary cap space, as he was due to earn a non-guaranteed salary of $9 million this season.

Fant, 27, was initially acquired from the Denver Broncos in the high-profile Russell Wilson trade and signed a two-year extension worth up to $21 million in March. Despite a promising start in Denver, where he averaged 600 yards per season in his first three years, he struggled in Seattle, tallying just 1,400 yards and five touchdowns.

Last season, Fant’s performance dropped further. He caught 48 passes for 500 yards and only one touchdown. His release clears space for younger players, including Elijah Arroyo, a second-round draft pick, and AJ Barner, a fourth-round pick last year.

The Seahawks already have five tight ends on their roster, including new signee Eric Saubert and undrafted rookies Nick Kallerup and Marshall Lang. The release gives them flexibility in their tight end rotation as they prepare to implement a more run-oriented offense under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

By freeing up cap space, the Seahawks also position themselves for potential contract extensions for rising stars like left tackle Charles Cross and safety Coby Bryant, both entering the final years of their rookie contracts.

As training camps open this week, Fant’s release marks a significant shift in Seattle’s roster dynamics, highlighting the team’s trust in its younger talent.