Seahawks Revamp Offense, Hoping for Bounce-Back Season in 2025

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2024 season with ten wins but missed the playoffs after a tough tiebreaker loss in the NFC West to the Los Angeles Rams. With a new offseason ahead, the Seahawks are focused on revitalizing their offense.

Seattle’s strategy includes significant roster changes, moving on from six of their top nine snap leaders along with parting ways with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. They have brought in Klint Kubiak, whose approach appears to be much more promising than last year’s performance.

The offensive line’s improvement, coupled with a potentially elite defense, has sparked optimism that the Seahawks can return to postseason contention. Running back Kenneth Walker III, sidelined during the preseason, is critical to this plan. He will be seen as the X-factor for the Seahawks in 2025.

In 2024, Walker III missed six games and finished with career lows of 573 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing average dropped to 3.7 yards per carry, and he logged just 52.1 yards per game. These numbers reflect more than just missed time on the field.

Despite his struggles in the running game, the second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft excelled in receiving, achieving career-highs of 46 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown. ESPN’s Ben Solak noted, ‘New Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s offenses have been friendly to running backs.’ He highlighted that while Walker has the talent to succeed, injuries and inconsistent performance have hindered his progress.

The Seahawks’ offensive line was among the league’s worst in 2024, allowing 54 sacks—the third-most in the NFL. They ranked fifth-lowest in rushing yards, averaging just 95.7 yards per game. However, the preseason showed a different story, with Seattle averaging 189.3 rushing yards, even without Walker III taking the field.

If the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up can maintain his health, he might be poised for a breakout season in 2025, crucial for Seattle’s ambitions.