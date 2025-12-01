Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season

SEATTLE – Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has turned his season around after a rocky start, contributing significantly to his team’s success during recent games.

Initially, Woolen struggled, slipping down the team’s depth chart during the early weeks of the season. In fact, after the first four weeks, he was ranked 97th out of 100 cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and had allowed 145 yards on ten catches.

However, since Week 5, he has made a remarkable improvement. He now ranks 19th among cornerbacks, having limited opposing quarterbacks to just 139 yards on 17 completions across 34 attempts. He has achieved one touchdown against him with an impressive average of only 4.1 yards per target. Additionally, Woolen has made five pass breakups and has committed just one penalty during that period.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah pointed out the changes in Woolen’s performance. “He’s playing more competitive,” Jeremiah noted. “There’s a more physical edge to the way he’s playing. He’s being stronger and firmer at the catch point down the field.”

Woolen’s newfound confidence is evident, as he was seen celebrating plays and exhibiting a swagger that some missed earlier in the season. “It’s a great sight to see,” Jeremiah added. “He has been much better.”

As the Seahawks prepare for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, many fans are eager to see if Woolen will continue his upward trajectory and play a pivotal role in the team’s defensive efforts.