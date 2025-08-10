Sports
Seahawks Rookie Grey Zabel Impresses in NFL Debut Against Raiders
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks’ first-round pick, Grey Zabel, generated excitement among fans during his NFL debut in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.
Zabel, a 6-foot-6, 316-pound offensive lineman from North Dakota State, is expected to start as the left guard in Week 1. During the game, he participated in the first two offensive series, showcasing his skills effectively.
In his debut, Zabel received a standout rating, earning the fourth-highest mark on the Seahawks’ offense. He held his ground well against Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu, notably blocking an unsuccessful swim move attempt. Zabel also made significant contributions in the run game.
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger praised Zabel’s performance, highlighting his tenacity. “Boy, what a debut he had,” Baldinger said. “He is a pitbull. He just stays on you until you hit the ground.”
Baldinger further remarked on Zabel’s ability to protect his quarterback, saying, “How long do you need, Drew Lock? Do you need 3 seconds? Do you need 4 seconds? I’ll give you as long as you need right here.” The analyst concluded with a call to Seahawks fans, urging them to buy Zabel jerseys saying, “They’re gonna fly off the shelves.”
The positive reception is a welcome sign for Seahawks fans, who have long wished for stability in their offensive line.
