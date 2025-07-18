Sports
Seahawks Sign Safety Nick Emmanwori to Historic Fully Guaranteed Contract
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks signed rookie safety Nick Emmanwori to a fully guaranteed four-year contract Thursday night. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Emmanwori is the first player ever drafted 35th overall to receive a fully guaranteed rookie deal.
The contract, worth $11.6 million, includes a $5.077 million signing bonus, which is fully guaranteed. Emmanwori, who played at South Carolina, impressed during the scouting combine with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a vertical leap of 43 inches.
This deal marks a significant change in the NFL’s approach to second-round contracts. Previously, no second-round pick had received fully guaranteed deals. However, this year saw the first exceptions with deals for linebackers Carson Schwesinger and Jayden Higgins, both of whom signed fully guaranteed contracts.
The Seahawks’ decision to guarantee Emmanwori’s deal reflects their confidence in his ability to contribute significantly in the upcoming season. Seattle views him as a potential star, having traded up to draft him during the 2025 draft.
Rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday, and Emmanwori is expected to join his teammates in workouts at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. With his size of 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, he has drawn comparisons to former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.
While Emmanwori’s signing is a major development, Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo, the 50th overall pick, remains unsigned. Training camp practices for Seattle are set to begin Wednesday.
