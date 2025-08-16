Sports
Seahawks Sign Veteran Stars to Boost 2025 Roster
SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Seahawks made major moves this offseason by signing two high-profile veterans to strengthen their roster for the 2025 season. The signings, which aim to fill gaps left by departing players, have raised questions about the athletes’ abilities to remain productive given their age and recent injury histories.
Among the new faces is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who previously played for the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp, a 2021 Triple Crown winner, appeared in only 12 games last season due to injuries, managing 710 yards and six touchdowns. MSN writer Seth Trachtman expressed skepticism about Kupp’s potential to perform at a high level in 2025, noting that his average of 10.6 yards per catch suggests a decline.
Despite the concerns, Kupp has shown flashes of brilliance. Over the last three seasons, he has consistently been on pace for 1,000-yard seasons, indicating that when healthy, he remains one of the most effective receivers in the league. Adds Trachtman, “The Rams moved on from Kupp after another injury-plagued season, but he could still be valuable with the right support.”
The other notable signing is defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who departed the Dallas Cowboys after 11 seasons. Lawrence had a so-so season in 2024, missing most of the games due to injury but started strong, totaling 14 tackles and three sacks in just four outings. Trachtman shared cautious optimism about Lawrence’s impact, stating, “At age 33, it remains to be seen what Seattle can expect from him.”
With depth now on both sides of the ball, the Seahawks are hoping Kupp and Lawrence can help propel the team towards success in 2025. The team’s management appears confident in their ability to revitalize the veterans and support them with a strong surrounding cast. As training camp looms, fans eagerly await to see how these signings will play out this season.
