Sean Astin Elected SAG-AFTRA President As Industry Faces Challenges
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2025 — Sean Astin, known for his role as Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings,” has been elected president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Astin was chosen during an election closing Friday, where he secured 79% of the votes cast, defeating background actor Chuck Slavin.
Astin, 54, will lead the organization of 160,000 members as it navigates potential challenges posed by industry consolidation, artificial intelligence, and productions moving overseas. He succeeds Fran Drescher, who held the position since 2021 and focused on workers’ rights during contract negotiations.
“I feel proud and determined,” Astin said in an interview. “This doesn’t feel like a moment for celebration. It feels like a moment to say thank you and get to work.” His commitment was echoed by Michelle Hurd, who was elected as secretary-treasurer with 65% of the vote.
Astin noted that he aims to prioritize protections against AI and improve contract negotiations. “Now is a time for optimism and creativity,” he stated, emphasizing the need to advocate fiercely for the members’ interests.
Slavin expressed disappointment with the results but vowed to continue advocating for transparency and member rights. “I faced a political machine that represents the powerful Hollywood elite,” he said in a statement.
Astin’s campaign was supported by a coalition of political factions within SAG-AFTRA, which he described as a unifying effort after years of division. Hurd, sharing the stage with him, pledged to enhance the union’s resources and address ongoing industry challenges.
The new leadership will quickly prepare for contract negotiations scheduled for 2026, a critical period as the current deal expires on June 30. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expressed eagerness to collaborate with Astin in addressing the needs of performers. “We look forward to working with President Astin to promote stability and opportunity across our industry,” a spokesperson stated.
