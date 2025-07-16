Sean Astin Runs for SAG-AFTRA President, Potentially Succeeding Fran Drescher

Los Angeles, California — Actor Sean Astin announced his candidacy for president of SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and television actors, on July 11, 2025. Astin aims to replace current president Fran Drescher, who has not confirmed whether she will seek reelection.

Astin’s ticket includes Michelle Hurd as secretary-treasurer, Joely Fisher for president of the Los Angeles Local Board, Lisa Ann Walter as first vice president, and David Jolliffe returning for second vice president. Astin’s mother, Patty Duke, held the same position in 1985, making her one of the earliest female leaders of the organization.

In a statement, Astin highlighted his extensive experience, having served on five SAG-AFTRA negotiating committees, including during the 118-day strike in 2023 that ended with a new contract. “It feels like this moment is a culmination of all of that work,” he said, expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead.

The election landscape remains uncertain as current president Drescher has not yet made her intentions clear. Chuck Slavin from the SAG-AFTRA New England Local board has also declared his candidacy for president, partnering with Peter Antico for the secretary-treasurer role. The deadline for submitting nominating petitions is 5 p.m. on Friday.

The next president will face significant challenges as SAG-AFTRA prepares for contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers next year. This will be the first contract cycle after the 2023 strike, and issues related to technological advancements in artificial intelligence remain crucial.

Astin’s campaign is anchored on priorities including strong contracts, health care reforms, and safety for union members. “We are a huge union with a lot of constituencies that deserve fierce advocacy,” he remarked.

Election ballots will be collected from August 13 to September 12, 2025. A complete list of candidates is expected to be released next week.