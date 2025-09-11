Sean Avery’s Romance Novel ‘Summer Skate’ Hits Shelves

New York, NY — Sean Avery, a former NHL player known for his fiery presence on the ice, has ventured into a new career as an author with the release of his romance novel, Summer Skate, on Tuesday. The book, co-authored with romance novelist Leslie Cohen, tells the story of a young hockey player and a best-selling author looking for escape.

Avery’s journey from hockey enforcer to author has been unexpected. After retiring in 2012, he found success in acting and modeling, landing roles in films like Patriot’s Day and Oppenheimer. However, writing a romance novel was not on his radar. “I had no idea that the category was so big,” Avery told PEOPLE, recalling how his agent pitched the idea to him.

In writing Summer Skate, which is Avery’s second published work after his memoir, Ice Capades, he and Cohen had intense discussions about romance and sex. “We had battles,” Avery explained. “But to get something great, you have to have friction and tension.” He added that their conversations helped him understand the dynamics of what women want in storytelling.

The protagonist, Carter Hughes, is based on Avery’s own experiences, though he notes notable differences between himself and the character. “Carter did go to American University, and he’s a high draft pick,” Avery said, contrasting himself with his fictional counterpart.

With the launch of Summer Skate, Avery expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter in his life. “It’s what makes me want to get up out of bed every day,” he said. “I think I’ve found my sweet spot, and I’m starting to really settle into it and have fun.”

Avery is already working on a follow-up novel, eager to explore more of Carter’s journey in the literary world.