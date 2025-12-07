Entertainment
Sean Combs Accused of Charging Biggie’s Funeral to His Estate
NEW YORK, New York — Allegations have surfaced that Sean “Diddy” Combs charged the costs of The Notorious B.I.G.’s funeral to the rapper’s estate, despite outwardly appearing to pay for the lavish service. The claims are detailed in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered this week.
Kirk Burrowes, co-founder of Bad Boy Records, revealed that after the murder of rapper Christopher Wallace, known as Biggie, in March 1997, Combs intended to hold an extravagant funeral. However, when confronted with the bill, Burrowes stated that Combs decided to bill the expenses back to Biggie’s estate.
“Sean said, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral for Biggie that New York has ever seen,’” Burrowes recalled. “As we began to organize it, he saw the price and stated, ‘Biggie’s gonna have to pay for this funeral.’” Burrowes characterized Combs’ approach as a way to maintain a grand image without revealing that the costs were charged to Biggie.
The funeral took place on March 18, 1997, attracting thousands of fans who lined the streets of Brooklyn to pay their respects. The ceremony was held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel and included appearances by Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans, and members of his protégé group, Junior M.A.F.I.A.
Burrowes went on to criticize Combs for allegedly attempting to change the terms of Wallace’s recording contract after his death, seeking to make it more beneficial for Bad Boy Records. “He wanted me to change the agreement without telling [Wallace’s] family,” Burrowes claimed. “I refused to do it.”
The documentary exposes more contentious issues surrounding Combs’ management style following Biggie’s death, including a disagreement over a Rolling Stone cover. While Burrowes advocated for a cover featuring Biggie, Combs pushed instead for his own appearance amid the promotion for his album.
These revelations come at a time when Combs faces several legal challenges, including federal charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown