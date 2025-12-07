Sean Combs Accused of Charging Biggie’s Funeral to His Estate

NEW YORK, New York — Allegations have surfaced that Sean “Diddy” Combs charged the costs of The Notorious B.I.G.’s funeral to the rapper’s estate, despite outwardly appearing to pay for the lavish service. The claims are detailed in the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered this week.

Kirk Burrowes, co-founder of Bad Boy Records, revealed that after the murder of rapper Christopher Wallace, known as Biggie, in March 1997, Combs intended to hold an extravagant funeral. However, when confronted with the bill, Burrowes stated that Combs decided to bill the expenses back to Biggie’s estate.

“Sean said, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral for Biggie that New York has ever seen,’” Burrowes recalled. “As we began to organize it, he saw the price and stated, ‘Biggie’s gonna have to pay for this funeral.’” Burrowes characterized Combs’ approach as a way to maintain a grand image without revealing that the costs were charged to Biggie.

The funeral took place on March 18, 1997, attracting thousands of fans who lined the streets of Brooklyn to pay their respects. The ceremony was held at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel and included appearances by Biggie’s wife, Faith Evans, and members of his protégé group, Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Burrowes went on to criticize Combs for allegedly attempting to change the terms of Wallace’s recording contract after his death, seeking to make it more beneficial for Bad Boy Records. “He wanted me to change the agreement without telling [Wallace’s] family,” Burrowes claimed. “I refused to do it.”

The documentary exposes more contentious issues surrounding Combs’ management style following Biggie’s death, including a disagreement over a Rolling Stone cover. While Burrowes advocated for a cover featuring Biggie, Combs pushed instead for his own appearance amid the promotion for his album.

These revelations come at a time when Combs faces several legal challenges, including federal charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.