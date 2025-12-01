Sean Combs: The Reckoning Documentary Premieres Amid Conviction

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A new four-part documentary titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 2. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series explores the life of Sean Combs, a prominent music mogul and the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, who is currently serving time for federal crimes related to prostitution.

The documentary will examine Combs’ storied career, rising from a young talent scout to a powerhouse in the hip-hop industry. Combs is known for launching the careers of legendary artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Danity Kane. However, the film also delves into the darker aspects of his life, which became increasingly public following the lawsuit filed by singer Cassie Ventura against him in November 2023.

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or Cassie,” Stapleton said. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror reflecting how we as a society idolize celebrities.” Stapleton noted that Cassie’s courage to come forward against such a powerful figure sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of women in the entertainment industry, especially during the #MeToo movement.

Combs was convicted in July 2024 on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution and is currently serving a 50-month sentence, with an expected release in May 2028. He is appealing his conviction. The documentary includes never-before-seen materials and interviews with Combs’ former associates and those affected by his actions.

Jackson expressed gratitude to those who contributed their stories for the documentary, stating, “I’m proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on this important project.” The film aims to shed light on both Combs’ cultural impact and the allegations against him, highlighting how celebrity culture can affect public perception.

Prepare for an unflinching look at Combs’ life and the complex legacy he leaves behind when Sean Combs: The Reckoning becomes available for streaming on Netflix on December 2.