Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Nears Conclusion Amid Impassioned Closing Arguments

Los Angeles, CA – On the final day of the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial, attorney Marc Agnifilo delivered a spirited closing argument as the jury prepared for deliberations. The jury must decide if Combs is guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, charges that could lead to a life sentence.

Agnifilo contrasted his animated presentation with the prosecution’s formal tone, highlighting Combs’ character and achievements. ‘Sean Combs has become something that is very, very hard to be,’ he stated, calling him a ‘self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur.’ Agnifilo referenced positive testimony from Combs’ former employees, saying, ‘Did they always like him? No way…But they loved him.’

He emphasized Combs’ family, noting the presence of his children and mother in the courtroom. Agnifilo asserted, ‘The man takes care of people.’ He also claimed that one alleged victim, ‘Jane,’ was living in a house funded by Combs.

Arguing that Combs was not guilty, Agnifilo described him as part of the ‘swingers lifestyle’ and said the interactions were consensual. He stated, ‘No one’s forcing her to do this,’ referring to Cassendra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, who accused Combs of rape. Combs faces scrutiny over a 2016 video where he allegedly attacks Ventura in a hotel.

Despite admitting Combs’ past violence towards Ventura, Agnifilo insisted it was not related to the sexual activities they engaged in. He painted Ventura as a strong individual who, he said, ‘actually likes sex.’ He referenced her secretive relationship with rapper Scott Mescudi, implying she could not have been frightened of Combs.

On the kidnapping allegations linked to racketeering, Agnifilo dismissed claims from former assistant Capricorn Clark, who alleged she was held against her will. ‘A door-to-door kidnap,’ he said mockingly, emphasizing her ability to go home at the end of the day.

While discussing charges of bribery and witness tampering, Agnifilo qualified Combs’ past comments about arson against Mescudi’s car as hyperbole, asserting, ‘That’s not his style.’ He argued that the prosecution’s evidence against Combs lacked substance.

Agnifilo closed by urging the jury to find Combs not guilty, stating, ‘He sits there innocent. Return him to his family who have been waiting for him.’

In rebuttal, prosecutor Maurene Comey criticized the defense’s assertions, stating the payments made to male escorts were indeed for sex. ‘It doesn’t even pass the laugh test,’ she said.

Comey connected Combs to multiple alleged crimes through his employees, emphasizing that he was the ‘general’ orchestrating actions from behind the scenes. She argued that Combs’ actions constituted drug distribution, asserting legality regardless of the amounts involved.

Reinforcing the credibility of the accusers, Comey pointed out that their motives for testifying were not financial gain, stating, ‘They were strong enough to survive what the defendant put them through.’

As she concluded, Comey declared it time to hold Combs accountable for his alleged actions. ‘For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom,’ she said. The jury is set to begin deliberations soon.