Sean McLaughlin Sparks Drama in Bachelor in Paradise Season 10

TAMPA, Florida — Sean McLaughlin, a contestant from Season 10 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” is stirring up drama on the show this summer. The reality series aired its season premiere on July 7, introducing a cast of 16 singles, including Sean and fellow contestant Allyshia Gupta.

McLaughlin, 28, previously appeared on “The Bachelorette” Season 20 and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9. Gupta, 30, was seen on “The Bachelor” Season 28. Both contestants have quickly gained notoriety among viewers for their contentious approaches in the show.

As the series unfolds, Sean and Allyshia have been labeled as the “villains” by fans and fellow contestants alike. Allyshia faced criticism for attempting to break up an established couple, while Sean received backlash for manipulative game play after a format change introduced voting mechanisms on the show.

Reality Steve, a well-known blogger, reported that Sean and Allyshia are no longer together, having split after filming concluded. Despite their breakup, both maintain a friendly relationship. In an interview, Allyshia stated, “Sean and I are on great terms. We like to have fun with it. It was fun for us,” emphasizing the good rapport they share.

The drama escalated when Andrew Spencer labeled Sean as the “greatest Bachelor in Paradise villain of all time.” Reports indicate Sean attempted to rally other cast members to vote Spencer and Jess Edwards off the show.

This season promises more twists as the cast includes contestants from other spin-offs and surprises are expected in upcoming episodes. As the story develops, Sean remains a central figure, showcasing both the challenges and relationships formed in the unique setting of “Bachelor in Paradise.”