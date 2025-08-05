Sean Payton’s Plans for New Broncos QB Bo Nix

DENVER, Colo. – Sean Payton, head coach of the Denver Broncos, is focused on shaping quarterback Bo Nix into a franchise player. During a recent discussion, Payton revealed his determination to build Nix into a cornerstone for the team.

As Nix prepares for his second season in the NFL, Payton believes he sees potential in him that can lead to success. The Broncos ended the 2024 season on a high note, making the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50 in 2016, largely due to Nix’s performance.

“I want this kid,” Payton said about Nix, who boasts impressive statistics; he threw 29 touchdown passes and ran for four more touchdowns in his rookie season. Nix’s ability to digest the Broncos’ complex offensive playbook has also impressed Payton, who has emphasized the importance of quarterback processing speed.

In 2024, the Broncos reshaped their roster around Nix, including securing wide receiver Courtland Sutton with a four-year, $92 million extension, and adding tight end Evan Engram. Payton is investing in every aspect of the offense, indicating his confidence in Nix’s growth.

On the other hand, Payton acknowledged that a few former starters are now in uncertain positions and highlighted that injuries to inside linebackers could pose challenges. Despite the concerns, the Broncos are optimistic about the season ahead. Payton’s philosophies, combined with the new roster changes, aim to enhance the team’s performance.

“We’re building something here,” Payton stated. “The competition we have in camp right now will sharpen us as we move forward.”

The Broncos, entering training camp, are determined to solidify the connection between Nix and his teammates, especially with Sutton. “He’s smart, tough, and reliable. He excels in multiple areas,” Payton said regarding Sutton’s importance to the offense.

As the team prepares for the preseason, the focus remains on Nix and his development under Payton’s guidance. With increasing expectations, the future looks bright for the young quarterback who has drawn attention in training camp.