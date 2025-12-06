Sports
Sean Strickland Eyes Fight with Anthony Hernandez in 2026
LAS VEGAS, NV — Sean Strickland is eager to make a comeback after his suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission ends, but he confirmed he will not fight at UFC 325 in Australia.
Strickland, a former UFC middleweight champion, received a six-month suspension after he attacked Luis Hernandez during a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas. The incident occurred after Hernandez defeated Miles Hunsinger and taunted Strickland, who was coaching Hunsinger.
“Guys, my suspension is up in like 10 days, I’m so f*cking stoked!” Strickland shared on Instagram. “This suspension sucked, but would I do it again to hit that guy in the face? Yes, I would.”
While Hernandez is a deputy sheriff, he did not pursue any action against Strickland following their altercation. Strickland, however, is focused on booking his next fight, which won’t be in Australia.
“Yes, I did say no to the Australia card,” Strickland said. “I love you guys, but I don’t have medical insurance. I ain’t doing it.”
Despite turning down UFC 325, Strickland expressed his willingness to fight Hernandez in the United States. “Let’s get this s*it booked in the states. I’m an American,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez is on a pursuit to claim his ninth consecutive win after being sidelined with an injury from a scheduled fight in October against Reinier de Ridder.
Strickland last fought in February, where he lost a unanimous decision to Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title match. He expressed doubts about the middleweight division’s future while Khamzat Chimaev holds the title. “The middleweight division’s on f*cking ice,” Strickland stated, criticizing Chimaev for his inactivity after winning the title.
Strickland’s comments reflect his frustration with the division’s dynamics, as he also noted that he may pursue opportunities in the light heavyweight category if the current situation continues.
“It would be better to fight for a 205-pound belt than the middleweight belt. It doesn’t exist anymore,” Strickland concluded.
