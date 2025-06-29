Sean Strickland Sparks Brawl at Tuff-N-Uff 145, Faces Possible Penalties

Las Vegas, Nevada — Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is facing scrutiny after instigating a post-fight brawl at Tuff-N-Uff 145 on Sunday. The incident unfolded following a matchup between middleweights where Strickland was cornering a teammate who lost the fight.

Strickland, who has not fought since losing a unanimous decision to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, was present for the event, which featured his cornering of fellow fighter Hunsinger. Hunsinger was returning to the cage after a three-year hiatus due to a knockout loss.

The chaos began when Luis Hernandez submitted Hunsinger with a standing guillotine in the second round. After the fight, Hernandez made an offensive gesture towards Strickland and his corner. In response, Strickland rushed into the cage and threw a punch at Hernandez before security intervened.

Witnesses shared footage of the incident on social media, showcasing the escalating tensions. Following the brawl, Strickland was promptly escorted out of the venue.

This incident adds to Strickland’s history of controversies outside the Octagon, including various confrontations and provocative social media posts. As a result, he may face penalties from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

While UFC matchmakers have yet to announce his next fight, Strickland is reportedly eager to return to competition and overcome his recent title losses. UFC CEO Dana White is expected to address Strickland’s actions in upcoming comments.

Strickland’s fellow corner, Curtis, has also faced struggles in his fighting career, losing four of his last five matches.