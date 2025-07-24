Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada – Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been suspended indefinitely following his involvement in an altercation during a Tuff-N-Uff event on June 29 in Las Vegas.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission announced Strickland’s suspension as part of its standard procedure to address incidents involving licensed athletes. The commission’s disciplinary hearing for Strickland, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to a future date.

The altercation erupted after Strickland entered the cage, where his teammate Miles Hunsinger had just lost to Luis Hernandez. Following Hunsinger’s defeat, Hernandez taunted Hunsinger’s corner, provoking a heated response from Strickland, who reportedly threw punches at Hernandez alongside UFC fighter Chris Curtis.

Hernandez defended his actions in an interview with Ariel Helwani, claiming he was merely responding to Strickland’s trash talk before the situation escalated. The incident drew significant attention in the MMA community and led to discussions about Strickland’s future in the sport.

Strickland, 34, has not competed since challenging for the UFC middleweight championship in February. His fighting career includes a six-fight win streak that came to an end in 2022 at UFC 276. He regained title contention in 2023 but faced setbacks afterward, including a loss to Dricus du Plessis. His upcoming schedule remains uncertain until the NSAC resolves his suspension.