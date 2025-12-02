Search for Baby Intensifies After Rebecca Park Found Dead in Michigan

MANISTEE, Michigan — Authorities continue to search for the baby of Rebecca Park, whose body was found in the Manistee National Forest last week. Park, who was 22 years old and 38 weeks pregnant, went missing shortly before midnight on November 3.

Her last known location was her mother’s home in Boon Township, located about 100 miles north of Grand Rapids. The search for her ended tragically when her body was discovered on November 26, just days after her due date of November 18.

Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor confirmed during a statement that Park was no longer pregnant at the time of her death. “We are diligently working to determine the condition and potential whereabouts of the baby,” Taylor said, asking for public patience as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office also announced the arrests of two individuals in connection to the case. Kimberly Park, 21, Rebecca’s sister, and Richard Falor, 43, her fiancé, were both taken into custody. Falor was arrested on November 25, while Kimberly was booked early on November 26. Their bail is set at $1 million and $750,000 respectively.

Kimberly faces charges of tampering with evidence, lying to police, and filing a false report, while Falor’s charges relate to drug offenses. Despite their arrests, authorities have not linked them to Rebecca’s death as investigations remain ongoing.

Further assistance in the search for the baby is being provided by the Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Park’s cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheriff Taylor expressed the urgency of finding answers, stating, “We understand the public’s desire for justice for Rebecca and her baby.”