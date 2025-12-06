Search Continues for Missing Brooklyn Boy Jacob Pritchett

Brooklyn, New York — Police continue their search for 11-year-old Jacob Pritchett, who has been missing for over two months. Authorities reported that they are using all available resources, including a computer-generated image of Jacob and a photo of his mother, Jacqueline Pritchett, to aid public awareness.

Jacob, who is autistic and non-verbal, was last seen in September. His mother, described as mentally ill, has been incarcerated at Rikers Island since early October. She is facing a contempt charge in Family Court for allegedly withholding information about her son’s whereabouts. Judge Dawn Orsatti said the courtroom proceedings could be closed to the public depending on the case’s sensitive nature.

According to sources, the city’s Administration for Children's Services (ACS) first received a report about Jacob’s well-being on September 25 after someone called a state hotline. Upon visiting the family’s Brownsville apartment, ACS workers encountered Jacqueline, who refused them entry. After police were called, she permitted them to enter but denied having any children, despite showing them Jacob’s birth certificate.

Investigating officers later found indications that Jacob may have lived in the apartment, but no sign of him was present. Neighbor Shamik Birzhet recalled that he frequently saw Jacob in a stroller and had not seen him for about a year. Another resident, Angela Summers, described a putrid odor from a nearby dumpster that compelled her to keep her windows shut.

After consulting with residents, police searched the dumpster, which led to a search at the High Acres Landfill in Perinton, New York. However, no evidence of Jacob was found during this extensive search.

In court proceedings, Jacqueline has made conflicting statements about her motherhood. She allegedly claimed that toys in her apartment belonged to her and not Jacob, and during a visit from ACS and police, denied ever having a child. Pritchett also stated that she has never been with a man and referred to herself as Jesus Christ, according to court transcripts.

Authorities consider Jacob’s case critical and without leads as the public is urged to assist in the investigation. The community remains hopeful for Jacob’s safe return.