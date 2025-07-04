News
Search Continues for Missing After Ferry Sinks Near Bali
Gilimanuk, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers searched for 29 people missing Thursday after a ferry sank near Bali, resulting in six confirmed deaths the previous night.
A 3-year-old boy and his mother were the latest victims recovered on Thursday afternoon. Officials announced that the six bodies located will be taken to their families in Banyuwangi.
As of Thursday, 30 people had been rescued from the ferry, which was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members. Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, provided updates to Metro TV.
The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank less than 30 minutes after it departed Ketapang port in the East Java town of Banyuwangi on Wednesday. It was headed on a short trip to Bali’s Gilimanuk port, just 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away.
Rescue efforts involved a helicopter and 15 boats, with assistance from local fishermen and people onshore. The initial overnight search targeted the northern section of the shipping lane, but changing water currents shifted the search area. Many victims were later found in the southern part of the lane, Syafii reported.
Recent Posts
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash