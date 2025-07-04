Search Continues for Missing After Ferry Sinks Near Bali

Gilimanuk, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers searched for 29 people missing Thursday after a ferry sank near Bali, resulting in six confirmed deaths the previous night.

A 3-year-old boy and his mother were the latest victims recovered on Thursday afternoon. Officials announced that the six bodies located will be taken to their families in Banyuwangi.

As of Thursday, 30 people had been rescued from the ferry, which was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew members. Mohammad Syafii, head of Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, provided updates to Metro TV.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank less than 30 minutes after it departed Ketapang port in the East Java town of Banyuwangi on Wednesday. It was headed on a short trip to Bali’s Gilimanuk port, just 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away.

Rescue efforts involved a helicopter and 15 boats, with assistance from local fishermen and people onshore. The initial overnight search targeted the northern section of the shipping lane, but changing water currents shifted the search area. Many victims were later found in the southern part of the lane, Syafii reported.