News
Search Continues for Missing Man in Marmara Sea
YALOVA, Turkey — Search efforts for Halit Yukay, who went missing while traveling from Yalova to Bozcaada on August 4, 2025, are underway in the Marmara Sea. The Turkish Coast Guard discovered a body believed to belong to Yukay at a depth of 68 meters during the ongoing search.
In response to a request from the Coast Guard Command, the Ministry of National Defense has dispatched the TCG Işın, part of the Northern Sea Area Command, to assist in the search and rescue operations.
The Coast Guard has been working tirelessly since the report of Yukay’s disappearance, and they continue to look for any additional evidence or information that could help in the case.
Officials have not yet confirmed the identification of the body found, and the search continues to ensure all possible measures are taken to locate Yukay. They encourage anyone with information about the vessel or Yukay’s activities before his disappearance to come forward.
As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain hopeful for a positive outcome in this tragic incident.
