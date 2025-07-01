Search Continues for Missing Teen Manny Collins in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights, Minnesota — Investigators are actively searching for clues in the disappearance of Manny Collins, who was last seen on May 8. Manny’s mother, Ashley Berry, is awaiting answers as police intensify their investigation.

Patty Wetterling, former advocate and mother of Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted in 1989, has reached out to Berry to offer support during this distressing time. Wetterling understands the anguish of waiting for news about a missing child. “It’s just so awful, what she’s having to face,” Wetterling told WCCO’s Susie Jones. “Time becomes irrelevant in your world.”

Wetterling expressed her heartache and empathy for Berry, recalling her own painful experience. “You can’t keep track of how many days it’s been,” she said, sharing the weight of living in uncertainty. She hopes that Manny is found soon, emphasizing the need for healing. “Whatever the answers are, there’s a lot of healing that’s gonna take time,” she stated.

Wetterling believes that someone in the community may hold vital information regarding Manny’s disappearance. “Whoever did this lives amongst us, and maybe they’ll share in a bar a story or something,” she added. “Somebody might still have that piece of information.”

According to Anoka County investigators, efforts have focused on a landfill in Elk River as they search for potential clues, but no details have been disclosed about any findings. Manny had planned to complete school while living with his father before moving back with Berry in June.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests have been made. Berry has indicated her belief that Manny’s father may be involved in his disappearance.

If anyone has information about Manny Collins, they are urged to call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 1-763-427-1212.