Search for Disappeared Utah Man Turns Focus to Digital Footprints

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Investigators believe a South Salt Lake man who disappeared in 2022 is likely dead, but they are still trying to determine what happened to him more than three years later.

“To my knowledge, we don’t have one working theory as to whether it’s a homicide or a suicide or if he just went off the grid,” Officer Shaun Ward said Monday.

A recent search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court states there has been no financial or digital activity suggesting that Cornelis “Casey” Frederik Bokslag is still alive. Therefore, authorities presume he is deceased.

The search warrant, filed in late November, seeks to examine Bokslag’s Google accounts, including his email history, internet searches, and location data. Investigators hope these records will reveal where Bokslag was in the days leading up to his disappearance, as well as any potential correspondence that could help locate his body.

Bokslag, 30, was last seen on June 6, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him leaving his apartment complex alone in his vehicle. He subsequently withdrew $100 from an ATM in South Salt Lake but did not report to work that day, which was out of character for him.

Investigators learned that he had taken that day off, telling friends and family he was traveling to Evanston, Wyoming, for pride parade festivities.

Hours after he was reported missing on June 8, Bokslag’s 2012 Suzuki SX4 was found in Summit County, approximately 18 miles west of the Wyoming border. Police noted that the vehicle’s license plates had been removed, and there was a noticeable absence of fingerprints inside, consistent with it being wiped clean.

DNA tests conducted on swabs from the car matched Bokslag, but another unidentified genetic profile has not yet been linked to anyone. Authorities have conducted extensive searches in the area surrounding where his vehicle was found, utilizing drones and ground searches, and seized items from Bokslag’s residence for evidence.

Cellphone records indicate that a co-worker attempted to contact Bokslag multiple times the night before his disappearance. Investigators learned that the two were competing for the same promotion, and Bokslag had been selected, possibly creating some resentment.

Following the calls from his co-worker, Bokslag purchased a handgun along with ammunition shortly before he disappeared. Ward did not provide additional information on whether police had questioned the co-worker or ruled him out as a suspect.

Authorities are still seeking information to help locate Bokslag. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with blond hair, gray eyes, and a goatee at the time of his disappearance. A missing person poster is displayed in the South Salt Lake Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police at 801-840-4000. “Anything at this point would be helpful. We want to bring closure to the family,” Ward said.