Search Efforts Continue After Texas Floods Leave Over 120 Dead

AUSTIN, Texas — Search crews and volunteers are actively scouring the Guadalupe River as many as 160 people remain missing after devastating floods that struck the area last week, resulting in more than 120 confirmed deaths.

Public officials face mounting criticism over their responses to the flooding disaster. Local residents question preparedness measures after an emergency plan reportedly failed to meet community needs during the deluge.

Amid the tumult, President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who delivered the nomination letter during a visit to Washington, D.C. The two leaders discussed ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Iran during their meeting.

In other news, the Pentagon initially froze munitions to Ukraine, but President Trump quickly reversed this decision. This follows newly released audio where the president expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin, coinciding with renewed Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, rescue operations in Texas have drawn support from international teams, including volunteers from Mexico. Héctor Méndez, head of the international rescue crew Topos Azteca, stated, “It’s called empathy. When you see the people are suffering and you can help them, you have to go do the work.”

The flooding has raised serious concerns regarding state and federal relief efforts, especially as Texas Democrats criticize Governor Greg Abbott for introducing a redistricting proposal amidst the recovery operations. As the search continues, the focus remains on locating survivors and providing assistance to impacted families.

Despite the overwhelming challenges of the flooding disaster, efforts to support victims are ongoing, highlighting the resilience of the Texas community during this tragic time.