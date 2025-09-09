Search Ends Tragically for Missing 7-Year-Old Liam King in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities found the body of 7-year-old Liam King in a pond on Tuesday, ending a search that began over the weekend. King was reported missing on September 7, after he left his home near Forest Hills Drive.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office made the discovery close to the area where King was last seen on foot. Liam, who was nonverbal and cognitively impaired, was last spotted wearing a light blue, black and gray Nike sweatshirt, gray Nike T-shirt, black sweatpants, blue Sonic socks, and tan sneakers.

A press conference held by the sheriff’s office expressed their condolences to the community and King’s family. “We are absolutely devastated,” a spokesperson said. “I wish more than anything that we had a different outcome—for Liam’s family, for our community, and for the hundreds of first responders and volunteers who poured their hearts into finding him alive.”

The extensive search involved multiple agencies and volunteers who combed through the area in hopes of finding the missing boy. Authorities had issued an Amber Alert shortly after he disappeared, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

As of now, King’s death is being treated as an active investigation. The local sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information to come forward as they look for answers surrounding this tragic incident.

This heartbreaking news has affected the community deeply, with many residents offering prayers and support for King’s family during this difficult time.